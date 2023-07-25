VISOR-Vision for the Blind

Fortunately, it may never come to that extreme a choice. Now that the Argus II has taken the first step and proven the concept, it's just a matter of refining the technology. Would anyone looking at a tiny black-and-white cathode ray tube TV set in 1951 be able to predict fifty-inch 4K LED flatscreens? The improvement in quality of bionically-assisted vision will be its own story, but it seems technologically inevitable, given the pace of our ingenuity. Perhaps we'll tackle the problem of resolution first: going from abstract, nebulous shapes to clearer and clearer images, starting from grayscale and moving on to full color. The data fire hose problem the VISOR encountered could be solved: the TNG writers never imagined the video compression algorithms that squeeze and stream Netflix HD signals to your computer, for example.

Sometime in the future – whether the far future or the surprisingly near one – nobody need ever put up with being blind again. And that might just be the start: maybe there'll come a time when we look back in disbelief that we ever had to rely on something as paltry as the visible spectrum. I wonder what ultraviolet-vision will look like?

source: The Michigan Daily

Jon Sung is a contributing writer for XPRIZE and copywriting gun-for-hire to startups and ventures all over the San Francisco Bay area. When not wrangling words for business or pleasure, he serves as the first officer of the USS Loma Prieta, the hardest-partying Star Trek fan club in San Francisco.

XPRIZE is an innovation engine. We design and operate prize competitions to address global crises and market failures, and incentivize teams around the world to solve them. Currently, we are operating numerous prizes, including the $30M Google Lunar XPRIZE, challenging privately funded teams to successfully land a robot on the Moon’s surface, and the $10M Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, challenging teams around the world to create a portable, wireless, Star Trek-inspired medical device that allows you to monitor your health and medical conditions anywhere, anytime. The result? Radical innovation that will help us all live long and prosper.

Sign up today to join our mission, be a part of our campaign and win collectibles at: tricorderfederation.org.