    Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

    Published Apr 3, 2016

    Visitor Goes Full Fosse in Full Out

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Nana Visitor, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine's Kira Nerys, returns to the screen in Full Out, a new, five-part digital series. The story follows Claire, a closeted former ballerina, as she takes one last shot at rejoining the Chicago dance world following a devastating injury. Visitor plays Xan, a brutal, hard-driving, but brilliant choreographer in the Bob Fosse mold, who pushes Claire to her limit. Check out the trailer below.

    And go to www.kingisafink.com to watch the entire series.

