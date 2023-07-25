Visitor Goes Full Fosse in Full Out

Nana Visitor, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine's Kira Nerys, returns to the screen in Full Out, a new, five-part digital series. The story follows Claire, a closeted former ballerina, as she takes one last shot at rejoining the Chicago dance world following a devastating injury. Visitor plays Xan, a brutal, hard-driving, but brilliant choreographer in the Bob Fosse mold, who pushes Claire to her limit. Check out the trailer below.

And go to www.kingisafink.com to watch the entire series.