Visiting The Original Series Set Tour

It’s the fantasy of pretty much every Star Trek fan across the galaxy: to have stepped on to the sets of Star Trek: The Original Series while the show was in production between 1966-1968. Those sets, sadly, are a thing of the past, just as Star Trek remains so much a part of the future. But, now, thanks to the dreams, tenacity and – he’ll be the first to admit – obsession of one man, those sets, or remarkable recreations, are alive again and ready for fans to experience in the present.

That man is James Cawley, resident of Ticonderoga, New York, lifelong Star Trek fan (with a unique connection to Trek legend William Ware Theiss, who provided the blueprints that eventually inspired the Set Tour) and veteran Elvis Presley impersonator. Yes, you read that right: Elvis impersonator. He a pro and makes his living it; he’s been complimented and kissed on the cheek by Priscilla Presley and performed all over the word, even touring with the Jordanaires. So, when Cawley greeted visitors to Star Trek: Original Series Set Tour this past weekend, there was no mistaking him. He was the guy with the impressive mane of Elvis hair – thick, jet-black, long and swept to the side. Say it with us: Elvis was in the building. And that building is an old supermarket – Cawley bought Trek comic books there as a kid -- that’s been converted into Stage 9 at Desilu, where TOS rolled camera.