Star Trek's Vision of the Future

Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) is a condition in which the light-sensitive cells of the macula — the central part of the retina — are destroyed. Last year, surgeons inserted a telescope implant manufactured by VisionCare into a patient’s eye. The minute device magnified a small area and projected the image across the whole retina, allowing healthy cells to distinguish the image clearly. This enabled the patient to read again, watch football on television, and even plant a vegetable garden. The VisionCare telescope implant was recently awarded FDA approval for patients 65 and older with end-stage AMD. The device is implanted only in one eye, and the other eye continues to have full peripheral vision. The implant cannot be placed in an eye that has had cataract surgery. As some patients have trouble adjusting to the different images each eye receives, ophthalmologists conduct a series of tests to determine if prospective candidates are a good fit. For most patients, significant improvements have been seen.

Wet macular degeneration occurs when abnormal blood vessels grow under the retina, often leaking fluid or blood into the macula and damaging central vision. A new class of drugs called anti-VEGF agents have emerged and can halt and even reverse the damage. The medications are injected directly into the eye, where they block VEGF proteins, which normally help blood vessels form. In a majority of patients, vision can be stabilized and, in some, restored. The shots have one big drawback: they must be administered monthly. To counter this, researchers are developing innovative ways to deliver medication to the eye. One approach under investigation is implantation of a tiny reservoir that steadily releases medication over time. Another more advanced possibility is the use of gene therapy to reprogram cells in the eye to produce their own anti-VEGF agents.

Perhaps the most-ambitious approach to vision restoration in patients with AMD is eye-cell regeneration. In 2014, a team at the Jules Stein Eye Institute at the University of California, reported early success growing retinal cells in the lab and injecting them into the eyes of patients with different forms of AMD. The scientists began with pluripotent stem cells, which are cells with the capability of becoming any cell. Over several months, the cells are coaxed into becoming retinal pigment epithelial cells, which support photoreceptor cells in the retina. Ocata Therapeutics, a Massachusetts-based company is developing the procedure, and preliminary results demonstrated significant improvements in vision in some patients; clinical trials are now under way to refine the procedure. Using a different methodology, researchers at a California-based company called Eos Neuroscience have successfully inserted a gene that enables cells to capture light. The goal is to engineer healthy eye cells to take over for photoreceptor cells that’ve been destroyed by retinitis pigmentosa or macular degeneration. Experiments in mice have shown promise and clinical trials in humans may follow.

For years, the only treatment for glaucoma, which results from a build-up of pressure within the eye and is a leading cause of blindness among those 60-plus, was medicated eye drops. But getting people to administer drops can prove challenging. Patient surveys indicate that as many as half of people with glaucoma halt their use of eye drops in the first year. As an alternative, Joseph Ciolino, an ophthalmologist at Massachusetts Eye and Ear, part of Harvard Medical School, and his colleague Daniel Kohane, M.D., who directs the Laboratory for Biomaterials and Drug Delivery at Boston Children's Hospital, have developed a contact lens that contains glaucoma medication sandwiched by a thin polymer film. The lens was shown to successfully release a steady and consistent dose of medication for up to a month in studies which were completed last year.

Trek has shown us a future in which visual impairment was a thing of the past. People could lead normal lives due to medical and technological advancements. Thanks to researchers and medics who may have been inspired by Star Trek, our current technology is not only fast approaching that seen onscreen 30-50 years ago, but is actually surpassing it. Star Trek and medicine walk hand in hand; one inspires the other and both result in hope.