Virgin Media Beams TOS To UK TiVo App

“For our TiVo customers, we’re taking them on board for a whole new digital entertainment experience with this app,” said Aleks Habdank, director of digital entertainment product at Virgin Media. “We know how much our customers love their telly, and TiVo gives us the opportunity to take them on a journey of discovery and immerse them in a whole new world of content dedicated to their favourite shows. The app is a great addition to our line-up and it’s been hugely rewarding to work with CBS Action to create special exclusive elements that only our customers can enjoy.”

For further information about Virgin Media’s TiVo Service visit www.virginmedia.com/tivo.