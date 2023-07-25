Published Jul 14, 2012
Virgin Media Beams TOS To UK TiVo App
Star Trek fans in England, it’s time to rejoice. Virgin Media and CBS Action have teamed up to present a just-launched, interactive Star Trek app for Virgin Media’s ever-expanding TiVo service. Designed to immerse longtime fans and newbies alike in the TOS universe, the app will offer each and every episode of Star Trek: The Digitally Remastered Original Series (after it has aired on CBS Action), as well as all 22 episodes of Star Trek: The Animated Series; the Trek documentaries Beyond the Frontier and A Captain’s Log; an interactive quiz hosted and created by Raules Davies, along with other special extras and specially created content; plus interviews with such TOS legends as William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, Nichelle Nichols, George Takei, Walter Koenig, D.C. Fontana and Walter “Matt” Jefferies.
Additionally, the Star Trek app will enable fans to join CBS Action and the channel’s resident Trekologist, Davies, as they beam up to events including Collectormania, the London Film and Comic-Con, and FedCon in Germany. CBS Action is a Destination Star Trek London partner and will bring the mega-event, set for October, directly to fans who can’t make it. In fact, look for an extraordinarily rare interview with all five Trek captains to be available on the app later this year.
“For our TiVo customers, we’re taking them on board for a whole new digital entertainment experience with this app,” said Aleks Habdank, director of digital entertainment product at Virgin Media. “We know how much our customers love their telly, and TiVo gives us the opportunity to take them on a journey of discovery and immerse them in a whole new world of content dedicated to their favourite shows. The app is a great addition to our line-up and it’s been hugely rewarding to work with CBS Action to create special exclusive elements that only our customers can enjoy.”
For further information about Virgin Media’s TiVo Service visit www.virginmedia.com/tivo.