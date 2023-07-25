Published Apr 26, 2012
VIP Tickets Set for Destination Star Trek London
Exclusive VIP tickets for Destination Star Trek London (DSTL) will go on sale tomorrow at 10:00am BST (British Summer Time). These tickets will be limited to just 20 people and will be issued on a first come first served basis. Each VIP ticket will include:
3 Day Event Access
1 Ticket to Opening Ceremony/Captain's Talk
1 Exclusive VIP Show Jacket limited to only 20 worldwide
One to One Breakfast with a guest from the event on Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Guest to be allocated by DSTL. Different guest each day)
Individual Photo Shoot with each headline Captain in attendance.
In-Person Autograph for each headline Captain in attendance
Individual Talk Ticket for each headline Captain in attendance
Reserved Front Row Seating in Main Auditorium for all talks or presentations
10 Individual Photo Shoots of purchaser's choice with guests attending the event (Not headline captains).
5 Guest Encounters with Individual Guests. (Not headline captains). Guest Encounter is a small group chat with no more than 25 people to one guest lasting approx 30 mins.
2 In-Person Autographs with other guests in attendance (Purchasers choice - Not headline captains)
Priority Queuing for all guests in attendance
1 Exclusive Rare Signed Card
1 Bridge Photo shoot
1 Ticket to Stunt Show
1 Ticket to the Main Friday and Saturday Night Parties
Limited Edition Print
Exclusive Goodie Bag
Exclusive VIP Room stocked with refreshments and seating
Access to VIP Area at main Friday and Saturday night parties, with guests in attendance
Dedicated VIP Group Liaison/Assistant available throughout show hours to help enhance the DSTL experience
Exclusive Poster limited to only 20 pieces signed by every guest in attendance at the show (All signatures will be obtained subject to any issues beyond DSTL’s control)
The £2999.00 VIP package will give ticket holders a hassle-free experience at Europe’s biggest Star Trek event. No lines or risk of missing anything plus a dedicated room to take a break from the fun with refreshments, a dedicated crew member to assist you with any queries and so much more!
Click HERE and enter the code DESTINATION2012 (code not required after Sunday) to purchase VIP tickets starting at 10:00am BST tomorrow. Click HERE to visit the Destination Star Trek London website for details about the event and additional tickets options.