Vina & Nimoy SDCC Exclusives

Mattel will venture to San Diego Comic-Con next month with two special SDCC-exclusive products celebrating the 50th anniversary of Star Trek: The Original Series. First up is a Barbie version of Vina. The character Vina was featured in the first Star Trek pilot episode, “The Cage,” in 1965, but it was not broadcast on television until late 1988. The episode is a cult classic and has a different captain, namely Christopher Pike. The story starts with the Enterprise crew receiving a radio distress call from the fourth planet in the Talos star group, where Captain Pike meets a beautiful young woman named Vina. She is a ruse of enemy forces, the Talosians, who seek to lure the Enterprise to their planet. Vina is presented to Pike in various guises and settings, including the seductive green-skinned Orion which is the inspiration for this SDCC doll.