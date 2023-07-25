Villain Wiping Out All Realities in I.D.I.C. Part 5

IDW Publishing’s Star Trek: Boldly Go series carries on with #17, I.D.I.C. (Part 5 of 6), due out on Wednesday. Written by Mike Johnson, with Marcus To rendering the art and cover, #17 presents the notion that Infinite Diversity in Infinite Combinations has introduced us to myriad versions of the beloved Enterprise crew, but now the villain behind it all threatens to wipe out all realities.