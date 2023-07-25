Video Preview of Redshirt's Little Book of Doom

The upcoming Star Trek: Redshirt's Little Book of Doom puts a humorous spotlight on everyone's favorite luckless men and women... those Starfleet folks sporting red shirts, and it does so through the eyes of one poor fellow sporting a redshirt. Robb Pearlman (Fun with Kirk and Spock, The Wit and Wisdom of Star Trek) and Anna-Maria Jung (a freelance illustrator from Graz, Austria) joined forces for Redshirt's Little Book of Doom, with Pearlman as writer and Jung as illustrator. Insight Editions, the publisher, has just released a new promotional video. Check it out:

And here's the full synopsis of Redshirt's Little Book of Doom:

It’s common knowledge that if a Star Trek character is wearing a red shirt, chances are he’s going to die. But there are so many other ways red shirt–wearers can be humiliated. By mining the humorous depths of Star Trek's most popular in-jokes—that anyone wearing a red shirt is doomed—this book chronicles the many ways one Starfleet officer's day can be ruined.

Poor Red Shirt just can’t catch a break. Whether he's dealing with real-life problems we all face like accidentally mixing whites with colors or being stuck sitting behind a very tall Gorn in a movie theater or trying out a standup comedy routine in front of an audience of surly Klingons, our hapless hero faces a universe-sized number of obstacles.

Featuring hilarious illustrations and witty gags that both pop culture fans and Star Trek fans will adore, Star Trek: Redshirt's Little Book of Doom is a fresh new take on one of the most beloved sci-fi sagas of all time.

The book will run 64 pages and cost $13.27 when it's available on July 19. Go to www.amazon.com to pre-order it.