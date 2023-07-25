Video Preview of Hidden Universe Travel Guide: Vulcan

Are you ready to explore the most logical destination in the known universe? You'll have your chance starting on July 19, when Insight Editions releases the interactive guidebook Hidden Universe Travel Guide: Star Trek: Vulcan, written by Dayton Ward and featuring art by Livio Ramondelli and Peter Markowski. Check out an exclusive preview video below:

Once again, here's the synopsis from Insight Editions:

Plan your next trip to the planet Vulcan with the Hidden Universe Travel Guide: Star Trek: Vulcan! Find restaurants that serve the best fried sandworms and Vulcan port. Take a trip to the Fire Plains or experience spring break at the Voroth Sea. Learn all about the native Vulcan people and their unusual customs. Discover how to correctly perform the traditional Vulcan salutation (you really don’t want to get this wrong). Learn key Vulcan phrases such as Nam-tor puyan-tvi-shal wilat: “Where is your restroom?” Find out what to do if you suddenly find yourself host to a katra—a Vulcan’s living spirit—at an inconvenient moment. All this and more can be found within the pages of this essential travel guide to one of the most popular—and logical—destinations in the known universe.

Due out on July 19, Hidden Universe Travel Guide: Star Trek: Vulcan will be released as a paperback that measures 6 x 9 inches and runs 160 pages. It will cost $19.99. Go to www.amazon.com to preorder it.