    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Dec 27, 2014

    VIDEO: Patrick Stewart in a Singing, Gyrating Santa's Elf Hat

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Check out this video and surely you'll be wincing, cursing, cracking up and face-palming like Patrick Stewart or giggling uncontrollably like his wife, Sunny Ozell, who apparently shot the 37 seconds of epic silliness. In it, Star Trek: The Next Generation's once and forever Captain Jean-Luc Picard leans against a wall, arms crossed, as he and Ozell (off-camera) react to the singing and gryations of the colorful Santa's elf hat on his head.

    And, yes, there are five lights.

