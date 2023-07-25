George Takei Discusses Internment Camp Experience

Takei is working his way toward Broadway with a musical production called Allegiance, which has been described as a tale of love, war and heroism set within the confines of an internment camp. Takei also -- on June 4 -- spoke in Kyoto, Japan, at a TEDx event, a local, independently organized TEDTalk-like experience held at the Morita Memorial Hall on the campus of Kyoto University of Foreign Studies. Check out this video of Takei's talk, as he references Star Trek: The Original Series, discusses in detail his family, their internment and its aftermath, and pays tribute to the Japanese-American soldiers who went on to fight in World War II.