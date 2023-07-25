VIDEO: Behind the Scenes Of The Esurance STID Ad

If you got a kick out of “Space Fender Bender,” the Star Trek Into Darkness-themed commercial for Esurance that we ran on StarTrek.com last week, then you’ll get some more chuckles out of “The Making of Space Fender Bender,” a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the commercial. There are unused bits, interviews with the director and cast, and “Pre-Awesome” and “Post-Awesome” glimpses of key scenes, scenes that are shown “Pre-Awesome” as raw footage and “Post-Awesome” as finished sequences inclusive of FX rendered by the Bad Robot team.