Published Jul 12, 2018
Victory Is Life Launch Date Revealed
Victory is Life, the newest expansion to Star Trek Online, is set to launch July 24 on Xbox One and Playstation 4. The game takes Captains beyond the wormhole to the Gamma Quadrant, on an incredible adventure featuring 12 actors from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine reprising their roles, including Nana Visitor as Kira Nerys, Rene Auberjonois as Odo, and Armin Shimerman as Quark. For the first time, step into the shoes of a warrior of the Dominion and create a Jem’Hadar Captain to explore and battle in the Final Frontier. The entire Gamma Quadrant will become a battlefield in our new sector-wide Battlezone, and Captains will be able to raise their level to 65.
Star Trek Online is a free-to-play massively multiplayer online game that allows players to explore the Star Trek universe from within. Players can forge their own destiny as Captain of a Federation starship, champion the Empire through the far reaches of the galaxy as a Klingon Warrior, rebuild the Romulan legacy as the commander of a Romulan Republic Warbird or carry out daring missions on behalf of the Dominion as a Jem’Hadar soldier. Captains can also explore iconic locations from the Star Trek universe, make contact with new alien species and battle alongside other players in customizable starships. Star Trek Online is currently available on PC, PlayStation4 and Xbox One.
To download and play Star Trek Online today for free, visit www.playstartrekonline.com.