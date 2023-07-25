Victory is Life... Is Live

The story that drives Victory is Life dives deep into the history of the Hur’q and the Dominion, and is rich with classic DS9 moments. To tell such an incredible tale we needed an incredible cast, and we were able to feature nearly the entire main cast of Deep Space Nine. We have Rene Auberjonois returning as Odo, Nana Visitor as Kira Nerys, Alexander Siddig as Dr. Julian Bashir, Andrew Robinson as Elim Garak, Armin Shimerman as Quark, Aron Eisenberg as Nog, Jeffrey Combs as Weyoun and Brunt, J.G. Hertzler as Martok, Chase Masterson as Leeta, Max Grodenchik as Rom, Salome Jens as the Female Changeling, and Bumper Robinson as Dukan’Rex. This is the largest cast we’ve ever assembled for an expansion and with a story you have to play to believe.

Victory is Life is an expansion that the team has been wanting to build since the launch of Star Trek Online, and we’re so proud to be able to deliver it during the 25th anniversary celebration.

See you in game.

Star Trek Online is a free-to-play massively multiplayer online game where players can pioneer their own destiny as Captain of a Federation starship, become a Klingon Warrior and champion the Empire through the far reaches of the galaxy, or rebuild the Romulan legacy as the commander of a Romulan Republic Warbird. In Star Trek Online, players have the opportunity to visit iconic locations from the popular Star Trek universe, reach out to unexplored star systems, and make contact with new alien species. Star Trek Online is currently available on PC, PlayStation4 and Xbox One. To download and play Star Trek Online today for free, visit www.playstartrekonline.com.