Victory Is Life Coming to PC

Victory is Life, the newest expansion to Star Trek Online, takes Captains beyond the wormhole to the Gamma Quadrant, on an incredible adventure featuring 12 actors from Star Trek: Deep Space Ninereprising their roles -- including Nana Visitor as Kira Nerys, Rene Auberjonois as Odo, and Armin Shimerman as Quark. For the first time, step into the shoes of a warrior of the Dominion and create a Jem’Hadar Captain to explore and battle in the Final Frontier. The entire Gamma Quadrant will become a battlefield in our new sector-wide Battlezone, and Captains will be able to raise their level to 65.

We’re happy to announce that all of these amazing adventures and more will be coming to PC on June 5th, and later this summer on Xbox One and Playstation 4. Get ready to adventure in the Gamma Quadrant, Captains. Victory is Life.

Star Trek Online is a free-to-play massively multiplayer online game where players can pioneer their own destiny as Captain of a Federation starship, become a Klingon Warrior and champion the Empire through the far reaches of the galaxy, or rebuild the Romulan legacy as the commander of a Romulan Republic Warbird. In Star Trek Online, players have the opportunity to visit iconic locations from the popular Star Trek universe, reach out to unexplored star systems, and make contact with new alien species. Star Trek Online is currently available on PC, PlayStation4 and Xbox One. To download and play Star Trek Online today for free, visit www.playstartrekonline.com.