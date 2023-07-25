Published Sep 24, 2018
Venture Inside Shipyards: Starfleet Ships 2151-2293
Venture Inside Shipyards: Starfleet Ships 2151-2293
Eaglemoss Hero Collector has unveiled the publication of the first volume in their new Star Trek Shipyards series, the definitive visual encyclopedia to each and every ship that’s ever appeared in any corner of the storied Star Trek universe, either on television or in movie theaters. Written by Ben Robinson, Marcus Reily and Matt McAllister, Star Trek Shipyards: Starfleet Ships 2151-2293, is a comprehensive, 184-page hardcover chronological history and visual guide featuring in-depth profiles of Starfleet ships. It spans from the birth of the Federation to the launch of the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-B and the presumed death of Captain James T. Kirk. It also includes a chapter on Earth’s pre-Federation vessels, including Zefram Cochrane’s Phoenix, which made mankind’s first faster-than-light journey.
Illustrated with CG artwork – among them dozens of brand-new images -- using original VFX models created for the Star Trek TV shows and films, Star Trek Shipyards also provides fans with what will be, for most of them, the first opportunity to see all the starships from Star Trek: Discovery in close detail, even ships barely visible in the climactic battle sequence from the series’ second episode, “Battle at the Binary Stars.”
Star Trek Shipyards: Starfleet Ships 2151-2293 is also available in a deluxe window-boxed edition that includes a die-cast collector’s model of the U.S.S. Enterprise NC-1701 from the classic 1966 original Star Trek television series along with a display base.
Star Trek Shipyards: Starfleet Ships 2151-2293, like all Eaglemoss Hero Collector books, may be purchased from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, Indigo, independent booksellers, and select specialty stores including comic shops and gaming stores. It is priced at $29.95 in the U.S. and $39.95 in Canada. The boxed gift set is priced at $49.95 in the US and $65.95 in Canada.
A second volume, Star Trek Shipyards: Starfleet Ships 2294 to the Future, will be published on November 13, 2018. Fans can pre-order from Amazon. Both volumes are part of Eaglemoss Hero Collector’s “Premier Editions,” exquisitely designed, painstakingly researched visual guides and books that delve deep behind the scenes of some of most beloved icons of comic and sci-fi fandom.