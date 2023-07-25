VALENTINE'S DAY SPOTLIGHT: Rebeca and Scott

Scott: Okay, I admit that it wasn't love at first sight, either, but when I saw her I was floored because she did not look anything like that image she had posted on the site. She was, and still is very attractive, so I asked her out to see a movie.

Rebeca: I gave him a hard time for a while because I really wasn't interested in a romantic relationship with him. In the meantime, Scott was actively seeking a romantic relationship, so he started to distance himself from me. My mother noticed that I was acting strange and she asked me what was going on with the "nice" young man I was seeing. I told her that I have not talked to him in a while and that I was not "seeing" him. Then my wise mother eyed me and, pointing at me, she said, "You are in love." I was in tears when it dawned on me that I could lose him or that I already have lost him. Consoling me, she suggested that I email him very soon.

Scott: I was frustrated during the time I put distance between myself and Rebeca. I even signed up for eHarmony.com knowing that I already found my match through Rebeca, but I was looking for romance, something that she could not offer me at the time. So, I was surprised when Rebeca emailed me out of the blue asking if I would like to go to the Abilities Expo with her. Rebeca is awesome. Once you start hanging out with her it's hard to forget her, so I said yes. We started talking and hanging out more and more, and I was happy to be just friends with her. We finally became a couple when we went to the "Land Meets the Sea," which is an adaptive sports camp for people with disabilities held every year in Long Beach, California. So, I am thrilled to say that Rebeca and I have been together as a couple 10 years this coming August, and we are planning to celebrate at the "khan" with our Star Trek family.

You both have physical challenges. What is yours, Rebeca? And what is yours, Scott?

Rebeca: We both have Cerebral Palsy (CP) because our mothers experienced complications when they gave birth.

Scott: My mother had undetected diabetes that she acquired when she was pregnant with me and this caused the umbilical cord to be severely damaged and left me with lack of oxygen.

Rebeca: Yes, lack of oxygen is one of the causes of CP as it was also the case for me. I was literally born with a bang. My mother went into labor and the doctor who delivered me had come to work under the influence of alcohol and dropped me head first into a bucket. I was born in a foreign country where there was no such thing as malpractice at the time. Well, the important thing is that I am a survivor.

Scott: I agree with Rebeca… we both are survivors and have a passion for life and making the best of the abilities we do have.

How do you help each other deal with the physical challenges?

Rebeca: Like Scott said, we are survivors and the passion that we both share for life and for each other has allowed us to complement each other. Scott's needs are mostly mobility-related and I try my best to help him navigate through this by making sure that obstacles are kept at a minimum. Whenever we go places, "accessibility" is my main concern.

Scott: While Rebeca earned her driver's license in 2006, she chooses not to drive long distances, so I do most of the driving for her. We do most of our errands together, while I deal with the traffic, she deals with as she says making sure there are minimal obstacles in my way. Rebeca also has profound hearing loss and I make sure that she carries extra hearing aid batteries just in case.

Rebeca: Yeah, I don't feel safe driving as I used to, but it was such a wonderful achievement getting my driver's license because Scott inspired and encouraged me to do so. We do help each other a lot. It is so second-nature to us that we sometimes forget how much we do for each other and how much we inspire one another to do our best in life.