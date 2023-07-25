VALENTINE'S DAY SPOTLIGHT Part II: Rebeca and Scott

Today, we follow up on part one of our Valentine’s Day interview with Rebeca Isabel Aguirre and Scott Tolen with the second half of our conversation. Rebeca and Scott share a love not only for each other, but for Star Trek. In fact, StarTrek.com first encountered them a couple of years ago at Creation Entertainment’s Official Star Trek Convention in Las Vegas and then spent more time with them – hanging out at the Starbucks at the Rio, actually – during this past year’s Vegas event. It was then that we realized they’d be the perfect lovebirds to speak with for a story timed to Valentine’s Day, and so we touched base and engaged them in a joint conversation. They’re smart and funny and affectionate and make each other laugh and smile. It’s easy to forget that they both have Cerebral Palsy, as neither lets that slow them down. Below is part two, and click HERE to read part one.

What is it that you both appreciate about Star Trek? What's the message you get from it?

Scott: What I appreciate is all the technical gadgets inspired by Star Trek. Just look at the communicator in TOS and now we have the cell phone. Remember the Motorola Razor? That phone reminds me of Captain Kirk's communicator. Also, the PADD in DS9… how they look the tablets and the iPads we have today. So besides the ingenuity to spark an interest in the world of science and technology, there’s also the important messages that Star Trek communicates (in terms of) the possible evolution of our own species in the hopes of becoming better human beings.

Rebeca: Not to mention fitness trackers and landing on an asteroid. Yes, I definitely agree with Scott's statements about Star Trek's influence on the technology we have today. Talk about art imitating life. For me, on the other hand, what I appreciate the most is the timeless message that Star Trek has to offer humanity. Star Trek paints a beautiful masterpiece of a utopian future. A place where the human race is capable of greatness devoid of pettiness to stop us, such as the acquisition of wealth, from having a future where the purpose of humanity will focus on social justice, diversity and equality for all. This is the kind of future that I hope humanity can reach.

Which episodes or movies do you like most -- and why?

Scott: My favorite episode is "Assignment: Earth" from TOS. It is close to my heart because the story is centered around NASA and how the Enterprise traveled back in time to save the day. What's so great about it is that was before we put the man on the moon. I feel that Gene Roddenberry was such a visionary.

Rebeca: Yes, indeed, Gene Roddenberry was a true visionary. You know, Star Trek has such an incredible repertoire of movies and shows that I cannot pick a favorite, but if I could pick one it would be DS9's "Far Beyond the Stars," where Captain Sisko falls into a full trance and he is Benny, a struggling American science fiction writer in the 1950's. To say that this episode is unforgettable would be an understatement. Avery Brooks' acting and directing is just superb. I get chills just thinking about the scene where he breaks down sobbing and exclaiming that he is a human being. Star Trek and the science fiction genre has, for the most part, the freedom to openly "talk" about controversial themes, such as race, age, gender and disability -- like DS9’s “Melora” -- with ease, hence, spreading its positive message that we are all human beings no matter what.

We met you in Vegas this past summer, and that was not your first Vegas convention. What do you enjoy most about spending several days each year with fellow Trek fans and meeting the actors and other Trek talent? Do you go other conventions in addition to the Vegas con?

Scott: We look forward to it every year. It is our vacation.

Rebeca: Vacation? It is more; the Khan is more like a pilgrimage to me. The people are super-nice and I see old friends and always end up making new friends each year. We have even become friends with some of the Star Trek talent.

Scott: Yes, it’s true, because the first place we go to in the vendor's room is our friends' booths.

Rebeca: Other conventions? We are planning to go to Wonder Con in Anaheim, and the Abilities Expo in Los Angeles. Our dream is to go to Comic Con in San Diego, but I think it is completely hopeless, not to mention the Galifrey One Con (Doctor Who), because they sell out so darn fast!