Which Voyager character would make a good alternate captain? That was StarTrek.com's latest weekly poll question, and the reply options included B'Elanna Torres, Chakotay, Tom Paris, Seven of Nine, The Doctor, Tuvok, Neelix and Harry Kim. More than 20,000 fans voted and here are the results.

Chakotay (44%)

Tuvok (16%)Seven of Ni

Seven of Nine (11%)Th

(11%)The Doctor (9%)Tom Paris (7%)Harry Kim (7%)B'Elanna Torres (5%)

Neelix (1%)

And how did YOUR character of choice fare in the poll?