U.S.S. Enterprise-D Goes For Gold With Hero Collector

Available January 16th, 2020 for the 20th Special Edition of the Star Trek: The Official Starships Collection, Hero Collector have recreated the very same gold model of the Enterprise-D – cast in incredible detail and plated in 18-carat gold! The ships will cost $64.95 and £49.99.

Check out two preview pages from the accompanying magazine, where designer Andy Probert and art director Herman Zimmerman recall designing the interior of the U.S.S. Enterprise-D alongside Gene Roddenberry.