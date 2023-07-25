Use the Nebula!

Players will have to carefully weigh their options as they amass their fleet for the McCallister C-5 Nebula mission. Will staying in the nebula and benefiting from its side effects be enough of a tactical advantage to outweigh the hull damage caused by the high levels of particle flux?

