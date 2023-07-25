Use the Nebula!

Welcome to the second of StarTrek.com's exclusive First Looks at NECA/WizKids Games' tactical space combat miniatures game Star Trek: Attack Wing. Today, we’re previewing the contents of the Dominion Reklar Expansion Pack, which will be available in April as part of the Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 13 release. The Reklar achieves enhanced capabilities thanks to the ability to place a Battle Station token beside the ship and increased defensive dice. Gul Madred, who can be played as a Captain or as your fleet’s Admiral, can take out a key component of an opponent’s fleet by causing the discard of a Captain. Gul Lemec gains an attack bonus when facing a Captain of lower skill, while Gul Ocett can choose to assign the “Power Disruption” or “Minor Explosion” damage cards when scoring a critical hit against an enemy ship’s hull.
When players need to be first to attack, they will be glad they have chosen Corak as a crew member, as he can increase your Captain’s skill number by 3. Glinn Tajor will make attacks more successful by sacrificing himself to force the opponent to roll fewer defensive dice. The Aft Weapons Array greatly increases the attack potential of the ship by allowing it to make a 4 dice attack against any ship not in its forward firing arc.
Using a Subspace Carrier Wave is a great way to dampen the effectiveness of an opponent’s ship before moving to the attack phase. The final components of the expansion, two elite talents, will be greatly appreciated by Dominion players. Standard Attack Formation increases attack potential when a player has a formation of three ships bearing down on an opponent’s ship while Coded Messages grants a ship an additional movement when a fleet is more spread out and assigns Battle Station tokens as an additional boon.
Players will have to carefully weigh their options as they amass their fleet for the McCallister C-5 Nebula mission. Will staying in the nebula and benefiting from its side effects be enough of a tactical advantage to outweigh the hull damage caused by the high levels of particle flux?
Visit NECA/WizKids for additional information about Star Trek: Attack Wing. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for a preview of the final ship in Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 13.