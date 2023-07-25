Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Published Mar 14, 2013

    Use Star Trek App To Reveal Secret On StarTrek.com

    Use Star Trek App To Reveal Secret On StarTrek.com

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Wanna play a game? Check out the image below. It’s a great black and white publicity still of the TOS cast in a pivotal scene from Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home. Kirk, Spock, McCoy and company are, after saving the day, facing their fate before the United Federation of Planets Council. Moments later, of course, Kirk would be demoted from Admiral to Captain and basically handed the keys to the U.S.S. Enterprise 1701-A. If you look closely you can even see Catherine Hicks as Dr. Gillian Taylor in the background.

    Set phasers to Scan! Scan the image above to unlock exclusive content!

    OK, but what about that game we mentioned? Well, here’s your chance to use the Star Trek app. As you know, fans have been using the app to participate in missions, win valuable prizes, receive news, purchase tickets to IMAX 3D screenings of Star Trek Into Darkness, and to access all kinds of exclusive Star Trek content from across the franchise. Today’s mission is to scan the Star Trek IV photo here on StarTrek.comusing the Star Trek app. Try it now… and see what you unlock.If you don’t have the app yet, you can download it form http://www.startrekmovie.com/StarTrekApp/.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top