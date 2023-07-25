Published Mar 14, 2013
Use Star Trek App To Reveal Secret On StarTrek.com
Wanna play a game? Check out the image below. It’s a great black and white publicity still of the TOS cast in a pivotal scene from Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home. Kirk, Spock, McCoy and company are, after saving the day, facing their fate before the United Federation of Planets Council. Moments later, of course, Kirk would be demoted from Admiral to Captain and basically handed the keys to the U.S.S. Enterprise 1701-A. If you look closely you can even see Catherine Hicks as Dr. Gillian Taylor in the background.
OK, but what about that game we mentioned? Well, here’s your chance to use the Star Trek app. As you know, fans have been using the app to participate in missions, win valuable prizes, receive news, purchase tickets to IMAX 3D screenings of Star Trek Into Darkness, and to access all kinds of exclusive Star Trek content from across the franchise. Today’s mission is to scan the Star Trek IV photo here on StarTrek.comusing the Star Trek app. Try it now… and see what you unlock.If you don’t have the app yet, you can download it form http://www.startrekmovie.com/StarTrekApp/.