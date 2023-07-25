Updates Now Available For PADD App

The Star Trek PADD app proved remarkably popular when it was introduced in the summer of 2011, and now two out-of-this-world updates are available in the Apple App Store. The first is an update to the iPad PADD app and the other is a brand-new iPhone version of the PADD app. Among the features, Starfleet can now send messages to every PADD user. Additional new features include an updated databank from the official online Star Trek database; full-screen photo viewing of databank images; Twitter integration and Facebook enhancements; live updating of databank content; and Siri voice recognition (for Siri-enabled devices).

Here it is on iPad: