Published Dec 4, 2012
Updates Now Available For PADD App
The Star Trek PADD app proved remarkably popular when it was introduced in the summer of 2011, and now two out-of-this-world updates are available in the Apple App Store. The first is an update to the iPad PADD app and the other is a brand-new iPhone version of the PADD app. Among the features, Starfleet can now send messages to every PADD user. Additional new features include an updated databank from the official online Star Trek database; full-screen photo viewing of databank images; Twitter integration and Facebook enhancements; live updating of databank content; and Siri voice recognition (for Siri-enabled devices).
Here it is on iPad:
Here it is on iPhone:
Further, the PADD app is compatible with iOS 6 and, there’s been a reduction in size: the app is now under 50 megabytes, meaning that users can install it over a 3G, 4G or LTE connection – and without a WiFi connection. Current owners of the iPad PAPP app will receive all of the above as a free update. The iPad Star Trek PADD app is priced at $4.99, while the Star Trek PADD for iPhone app costs $1.99. Available now on iPad HERE and on iPhone HERE.