Updated, Upgraded Star Trek: Ships of the Line Book Out Dec. 2

One of the most popular non-fiction books in Star Trek history is getting an upgrade and update. Simon & Schuster/Pocket Books, on December 2, will release a revised hardover edition of the acclaimed Star Trek: Ships of the Line collection. It's edited by Doug Drexler and Margaret Clark, and features text by Michael Okuda. Here's a detailed blurb from the publisher:They dared to risk it all in a skiff of reeds or leather, on a ship of wood or steel, knowing the only thing between them and certain death was their ship. To explore, to seek out what lay beyond the close and comfortable, every explorer had to embrace danger. And as they did so, what arose was a mystical bond, a passion for the ships that carried them. From the very first time humans dared to warp the fabric of space, escaping from the ashes of the third World War, they also created ships. These vessels have become the icons of mankind's desire to rise above the everyday, to seek out and make the unknown known. And these ships that travel the stellar seas have stirred the same passions as the ones that floated in the oceans.