    Star Trek: Discovery

    Published Oct 4, 2017

    Updated Discovery Scheduling Revealed

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Star Trek: Discovery will now air as a nine-episode first chapter and a six-episode second chapter. That’s a change from the previously reported eight- and seven-episode blocks. As a result, the final episode of chapter one will now debut on Sunday, Nov. 12. The second chapter, featuring the remaining six episodes, will begin streaming in January 2018.

    Star Trek: Discovery streams Sunday nights on CBS All Access in the U.S. and Space Channel in Canada. The series streams Mondays on Netflix in the rest of the world.

