Unveiling the Official LEGO U.S.S. Enterprise-D

Today, the LEGO Group unveiled the highly anticipated LEGO® Icons Star Trek: U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D™. This intricate model invites Star Trek and LEGO fans to embark on a galactic voyage of creativity, building a detailed replica of Starfleet’s legendary flagship.
Made from 3,600 pieces, the LEGO Icons Star Trek: U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D™ set allows builders to craft a detailed replica of the iconic starship, complete with a detachable command saucer, secondary hull, and warp nacelles with distinctive red and blue detailing. The model also features an opening shuttlebay and two mini shuttlepods, perfect for recreating classic scenes.
The set includes nine minifigures; Captain Jean-Luc Picard, Commander William Riker, Lieutenant Worf, Lieutenant Commander Data, Dr. Beverly Crusher, Lieutenant Commander Geordi La Forge, Counsellor Deanna Troi, Bartender Guinan, and Wesley Crusher. Each minifigure comes with unique themed accessories, such as a teacup, trombone with stand, phaser, tricorder, engineering case, PADD, bottle, portable tractor beam generator, and a cat figure (Spot).
Designed as a captivating sci-fi decor piece, the set comes with an angled display stand featuring an information plaque for the U.S.S. Enterprise model, plus a minifigure display tile with Star Trek: The Next Generation branding.
The reveal of this set coincides with the LEGO Group’s Black Friday/Cyber Monday (BFCM) kick-off event. Fans are invited to join the official LEGO BFCM livestream, where LEGO designers will provide behind-the-scenes insights into the creation of the LEGO Icons Star Trek: U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D™ model. Additionally, LEGO Insiders* will be offered the chance to enter a sweepstake (between November 6 – December 1, 2025) run by the LEGO Group to win a signed set by Jonathan Frakes, who played Commander William Riker in Star Trek: The Next Generation. Two livestream events are planned today, November 6th at www.lego.com/live/black-friday.
- English Livestream: 18:15 CET / 12:15 ET
- German Livestream: 17:00 CET
Speaking about the reveal of the LEGO Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise set and the upcoming livestream, actor Jonathan Frakes said, “As Commander Riker, I spent a lot of time on the bridge of the Enterprise, and now fans can take the helm themselves… in LEGO brick form! This set is a fantastic way to relive the adventures of the crew, piece by piece. Look out for a cameo in the livestream with an offer to win a signed Enterprise set!
The LEGO Icons Star Trek: U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D™ will be available beginning November 28, 2025 on the official LEGO website and at LEGO Stores priced at €379.99 / £349.99 / $399.99.
In addition, shoppers who purchase the new set (10356) between November 28 – December 1, 2025 via the official LEGO website and LEGO Stores will receive the LEGO Icons Star Trek: Type-15 Shuttlepod™ as a Gift with Purchase.**
*Membership required, T&Cs apply. **While supplies last, T&Cs apply.