Unveiling the Official LEGO U.S.S. Enterprise-D

Today, the LEGO Group unveiled the highly anticipated LEGO® Icons Star Trek: U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D™. This intricate model invites Star Trek and LEGO fans to embark on a galactic voyage of creativity, building a detailed replica of Starfleet’s legendary flagship.

Made from 3,600 pieces, the LEGO Icons Star Trek: U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D™ set allows builders to craft a detailed replica of the iconic starship, complete with a detachable command saucer, secondary hull, and warp nacelles with distinctive red and blue detailing. The model also features an opening shuttlebay and two mini shuttlepods, perfect for recreating classic scenes.

The set includes nine minifigures; Captain Jean-Luc Picard, Commander William Riker, Lieutenant Worf, Lieutenant Commander Data, Dr. Beverly Crusher, Lieutenant Commander Geordi La Forge, Counsellor Deanna Troi, Bartender Guinan, and Wesley Crusher. Each minifigure comes with unique themed accessories, such as a teacup, trombone with stand, phaser, tricorder, engineering case, PADD, bottle, portable tractor beam generator, and a cat figure (Spot).

Designed as a captivating sci-fi decor piece, the set comes with an angled display stand featuring an information plaque for the U.S.S. Enterprise model, plus a minifigure display tile with Star Trek: The Next Generation branding.