Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Nov 16, 2015

    Unlock The Future With Starfleet Academy Keychains

    Unlock The Future With Starfleet Academy Keychains

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    It's been a long day in class at Starfleet Academy and now you're returning to your quarters, eager to relax. Where are your keys? They're on your Star Trek Starfleet Academy Keychain, of course. Yes, the Star Trek Shop here at StarTrek.com has just introduced a quartet of new Starfleet Academy keychains, one for each division of Starfleet: Command, Engineering, Medical and Science. The high-end metal keychains measure 1.75 inches in diameter. Each comes with one side displaying the divisional insignia with hard color enamel fill, while the other is die struck sand blast. They cost $12.95 a piece. Star Trek Starfleet Academy Command Keychain

    Star Trek Starfleet Academy Engineering Keychain

    Star Trek Starfleet Academy Medical Keychain

    Star Trek Starfleet Academy Science Keychain

    Go to www.shop.startrek.com to purchase.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top