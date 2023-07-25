Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Jun 1, 2015

    Unleash the Platinum Tribbles

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Don't let their cuteness deceive you; the Polygeminus Grex -- a/k/a Tribbles -- are as dangerous as ever. Actually, if resistance is futile against anyone or anything, it's Tribbles, the sworn enemy of the Klingon Empire. And QMx has just unleashed Star Trek

    Tribble Plushes in a brand-new color: platinum. Each rich blended silvery gray Tribble is made of polyester and measures 3.5-inches, with extra-long fur that boasts a slight sheen. And each Tribbles comes in a special container that features Tribble Tips and is designed to keep it tidy and safe in the presence of Klingons.The platinum Tribbles are in stock now at QMx and cost $9.99 each. Visit qmxonline.com to purchase.

