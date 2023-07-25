Published May 1, 2018
Unleash Robot Kirk and Emperor Spock
Robot Kirk and Emperor Spock? Those are just a couple of the wild elements in play in IDW Publishing’s latest Star Trek comics, out today. StarTrek.com is pleased to share details about Star Trek: Boldly Go, Vol. 3 and Star Trek: The Next Generation: Through the Mirror #1, as well as preview art from both titles:
Star Trek: Boldly Go, Vol. 3 – which collects the entire “I.D.I.C.” storyline from Star Trek: Boldly Go #13-18 – is written entirely by Mike Johnson, with art by Josh Hood, Megan Levens, Tana Ford and Marcus To. It boasts a Tony Shasteen cover. The book’s 144 pages examine: What if Kirk and the Enterprise crew were robots? What if Klingons founded Starfleet? What if Spock wasn’t Vulcan? What if all these realities collided? This Star Trek “I.D.I.C.” mega-event brings together all of these worlds for one huge, universe-threatening adventure. The Vulcan philosophy of celebrating “Infinite Diversity in Infinite Combinations” is one of acceptance, but can the universe accept the simultaneous existence of multiple realities? It’s a team-up for the ages as numerous incarnations of Kirk, Spock and the Enterprise crew must work together to stop a foe that threatens all of existence! It also features the return of Jane Tiberius Kirk and her gender-swapped crew.
As noted, Boldly Go, Vol. 3 runs 144 pages and is priced at $19.99.
Next up is Star Trek: The Next Generation: Through the Mirror #1, written by Scott Tipton & David Tipton, with art from Chris Johnson and J.K. Woodward, along with a Woodward cover A and a Johnson cover B. Following up the smash-hit Mirror Broken miniseries, the Mirror Universe Next Generation crew is looking for new worlds to conquer -- and they’re crossing over to the Prime Star Trek Universe to find them. Also in each issue: Just how did the Mirror Universe crew find their way to ours, and what does Emperor Spock have to do with it? Backup stories in every issue are illustrated by Mirror Broken co-creator Woodward.
Through the Mirror #1 runs 32 pages and costs $3.99. Also worth noting: Issues #1-5 will feature connecting covers by Woodward. Also available for each issue are photo covers and covers by concept artist Peter McKinstry as variants.
For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you.