Unleash Robot Kirk and Emperor Spock

Robot Kirk and Emperor Spock? Those are just a couple of the wild elements in play in IDW Publishing’s latest Star Trek comics, out today. StarTrek.com is pleased to share details about Star Trek: Boldly Go, Vol. 3 and Star Trek: The Next Generation: Through the Mirror #1, as well as preview art from both titles:

Star Trek: Boldly Go, Vol. 3 – which collects the entire “I.D.I.C.” storyline from Star Trek: Boldly Go #13-18 – is written entirely by Mike Johnson, with art by Josh Hood, Megan Levens, Tana Ford and Marcus To. It boasts a Tony Shasteen cover. The book’s 144 pages examine: What if Kirk and the Enterprise crew were robots? What if Klingons founded Starfleet? What if Spock wasn’t Vulcan? What if all these realities collided? This Star Trek “I.D.I.C.” mega-event brings together all of these worlds for one huge, universe-threatening adventure. The Vulcan philosophy of celebrating “Infinite Diversity in Infinite Combinations” is one of acceptance, but can the universe accept the simultaneous existence of multiple realities? It’s a team-up for the ages as numerous incarnations of Kirk, Spock and the Enterprise crew must work together to stop a foe that threatens all of existence! It also features the return of Jane Tiberius Kirk and her gender-swapped crew.