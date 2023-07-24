How 'Deep Space Nine' Made a Case for Unions

"We've been exploited long enough," Rom tells his coworkers. "It's time to be strong, take control of our lives, our dignity and our profits." By end of the scene, he has them shouting in solidarity, with their fists raised in unison: "Union! Union! Union!"

For the entirety of their lives before this moment, Rom played second fiddle to Quark, both in their acquisition of profits and in their family dynamic. Quark made all the rules before Rom leaned into the power of collective action. Upending that dynamic changed their relationship for the rest of the series, pushing Rom to self-actualize and Quark to soften his view on Ferengi custom.

DS9 dramatized that power shift, Behr said, by leaning into the core of its characters. "It's about family," he explained, "stepping out of your brother's shadow, or a brother having to come to grips with who his brother really is as opposed to who he might want his brother to be."

This tension drives a wedge between the two that results in a captivating meeting where Quark corners Rom in his own quarters and tries to pay him off to end the strike — basically Union Busting 101. Rom defies the bribe and quotes Karl Marx back to Quark: "There's only one thing I have to say to you: 'Workers of the world unite! You have nothing to lose but your chains.'"

Dumbfounded, Quark asks: "What's happened to you?"

Like so many exploitative managers, Quark cannot fathom that Rom finally understands his value and his cohorts' collective power. In his own earlier words to his unionized workers, they could "strike a blow." Quark had provided ample fuel for their fire. ("And we just thought it would be hilarious to have a Ferengi quoting Marx, to be honest," Wolfe laughed. "But that is an important part of the discussion.").

Their labor dispute and the eventual strike is so disruptive — so effective — that the FCA does get wind of it and eventually sends a Ferengi enforcer, Brunt (Jeffrey Combs), to break up the strike. When Brunt threatens to freeze their bank accounts, Rom does not waver, reassuring his coworkers: "If your accounts on Ferenginar were worth anything, you wouldn't be working as a waiter. I'm telling you, nothing has changed. Victory is within our grasp. All we have to do is take it."

Brunt's tactics get more brutal when he threatens Leeta and nearly kills Quark in order to intimidate Rom into ending the strike. Even so, Rom remains invested in his coworkers, bargaining a hard line with Quark in order to secure their pay increases by any means necessary. Pushed to the brink, Quark and Rom arrive at a compromise: Rom will dissolve the union, and Quark will give them raises by the end of the week.