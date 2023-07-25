Uniform T-Shirts Ready for Action

Trevco has just unveiled a quartet of Star Trek uniforms tee shirts that are available now on Amazon.com and come with exclusive stickers. All of the shirts are made of 100% cotton, have been pre-shrunk and can be purchased in sizes ranging from small to 5XL. First up is a red Star Trek Engineering Uniform Shirt with Liquid Gold Ink, and it comes with Scotty and engineering/security insignia stickers.

Next, there's a blue Star Trek Science Uniform Shirt with Liquid Gold Ink, and it comes with Spock and sciences/medical insignia stickers.

And then there's a yellow Star Trek Command Uniform with Liquid Gold Ink, and it comes with Kirk and command insignia stickers.

Beam up the dark blue Star Trek USS Enterprise T-Shirt, which features a side view of the Enterprise between the words U.S.S. Enterprise and registry number NCC-1701. It comes with TOS cast and Starfleet delta shield stickers.

Finally, there is a Live Long and Prosper Bundle, which features a light blue T-Shirt with Spock on it and says, "Live Long and Prosper." It comes with Spock and Starfleet delta shield stickers.

