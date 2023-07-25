Undine Art Revamp

Critter Updates: Space

For space, we wanted the Undine to feel more like they did in Voyager.

We updated many of the ship models so they more accurately reflect the show. The main change is the standard Bioship is no longer the group’s Cruiser, as its size was never right for that role. The IP ship is now the Frigate rank and a new, more menacing version of the Cruiser rank. The Battleship and Dreadnought models and names have remained unchanged.

The display names for all the ships have also been updated. Finally, there is a new Planet Killer ship that has a chance of spawning in Undine encounters. It looks and feels just like it would in the show (well, except it blows up ships instead of planets). You’ll know it when you see it.

We also wanted to focus the Undine’s niche as masters of Fluidic Space, which we’ve tried to characterize as being ocean-like. The Cruiser can now Subspace Dive – it can open a rift into subspace, and a few seconds later it will randomly come out of another rift. The Battleship can open a Fluidic Space rift; this rift slowly pulls you in due to its pressure gradient and leaks fluidic space into normal space. The leaked fluid slows you, debuffs your accuracy, and deals damage over time if your ship collides with it. The rift itself eventually destabilizes and explodes.

All Undine ships have been updated to behave with the following characteristics:

• They have a forward facing Heavy Beam attack.

• They are fast, with Hull Damage Resistance, Hull Regeneration, and Heavy Damage Weapons, unique to the Undine.

• Their old plasma torpedoes have been replaced with a Bio-plasmic Warhead. Organic in nature, this projectile slows you and can drain your engine power.

• The whole critter group has had lots of tuning/balance.

• All of their beam attacks can knock your ship – inspired by a near-miss from an Undine beam knocking Voyager off-course.