Undertake the Rebel Attack Mission

NECA/WizKids will release Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 14 in May—and StarTrek.com has exclusive First Looks at the upcoming trio of ships, which we'll again showcase in a series of three articles. Today we will look at the Mirror Universe I.S.S. Avenger. This Terran NX Class ship receives an attack bonus while it has an Auxiliary Power Token beside it, which will be very easy to accomplish as we look through many of the upgrades. One way to achieve this is by using Black as your Captain or Admiral to perform a Sensor Echo action, thereby receiving an aux power token. Soval negates the faction penalty when deploying upgrades to your ship when he is captaining. Finally, Gardner can be used as an Admiral or Captain to increase an attack roll at the expense of a defensive die when defending the same round. Both Black and Soval can bring the Sabotage Elite Talent to the table, which can help bring about the killing blow to an opponent’s ship.