    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published May 7, 2015

    Ultimate Voyage Concert Tour Adds 30 Dates

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    StarTrek.com recently reported that Star Trek: The Ultimate Voyage, a special musical event designed to bring five decades of Star Trek to concert halls nationwide, will beam down to more than 100 North American cities next year. Now, we can reveal that CineConcerts, CBS Consumer Products and Paramount Pictures have locked in 30 dates, among them:

    Nov. 1, 2015

    (Exclusive pre-tour engagement)

    London, UK

    Royal Albert Hall

    Jan. 17, 2016

    West Palm Beach, FL

    Kravis Center for The Performing Arts

    Jan. 30, 2016

    Atlanta, GA

    Fox Theatre

    Jan. 31, 2016

    Greenville, SC

    Peace Center

    Feb. 2, 2016

    Nashville, TN

    Tennessee Performing Arts Center - Andrew Jackson Hall

    Feb. 5, 2016

    Reading, PA

    Santander Performing Arts Center

    Feb. 19, 2016

    Montreal, QC

    Maison Symphonique

    Feb. 20, 2016

    St. Catharines, ON

    Meridian Centre

    Feb. 21, 2016

    London, ON

    Budweiser Gardens

    Feb. 24, 2016

    Kitchener, ON

    Centre in the Square

    Feb. 25, 2016

    Hamilton, ON

    Hamilton Place

    Feb. 26, 2016

    Toronto, ON

    Roy Thomson Hall

    Feb. 27, 2016

    Kingston, ON

    Rogers K-Rock Centre

    Feb. 28, 2016

    Ottawa, ON

    National Arts Centre

    March 11, 2016

    Cleveland, OH

    State Theatre

    March 12, 2016

    Detroit, MI

    Fox Theatre

    March 12, 2016

    Milwaukee, WI

    Riverside Theater

    March 24, 2016

    Grand Prairie, TX

    Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie

    March 26, 2016

    Austin, TX

    Long Center

    March 28, 2016

    Tucson, AZ

    Centennial Hall

    March 30, 2016

    San Jose, CA

    San Jose Civic Auditorium

    March 31, 2016

    San Diego, CA

    San Diego Civic Theatre

    April 4, 2016

    Mesa, AZ

    Mesa Arts Center

    April 9, 2016

    Vancouver, BC

    The Centre

    April 10, 2016

    Kelowna, BC

    Prospera Place

    April 12, 2016

    Calgary, AB

    Jack Singer Concert Hall

    April 13, 2016

    Lethbridge, AB

    ENMAX Centre

    April 14, 2016

    Edmonton, AB

    Winspear Centre

    April 15, 2016

    Regina, SK

    Conexus Arts Theatre

    April 16, 2016

    Winnipeg, MB

    Burton Cummings Theatre

    April 17, 2016

    Thunder Bay, ON

    Thunder Bay Community Auditorium

    The lavish production will include an impressive live symphony orchestra and international special solo instruments. Fans of all backgrounds and ages will experience the franchise’s groundbreaking and wildly popular musical achievements as footage of the most-iconic moments from Star Trek features and episodes is simultaneously beamed in high definition to a 40-foot-wide big screen. The concert will feature some of the greatest music written for the franchise, including music from The Original Series, The Motion Picture, The Wrath of Khan, The Voyage Home, Insurrection, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and much more.Visit www.StarTrekVoyageLive.com for additional details. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for further news about Star Trek: The Ultimate Voyage.

