Ultimate Voyage Concert Tour Adds 30 Dates

StarTrek.com recently reported that Star Trek: The Ultimate Voyage, a special musical event designed to bring five decades of Star Trek to concert halls nationwide, will beam down to more than 100 North American cities next year. Now, we can reveal that CineConcerts, CBS Consumer Products and Paramount Pictures have locked in 30 dates, among them:

Nov. 1, 2015

(Exclusive pre-tour engagement)

London, UK

Royal Albert Hall

Jan. 17, 2016

West Palm Beach, FL

Kravis Center for The Performing Arts

Jan. 30, 2016

Atlanta, GA

Fox Theatre

Jan. 31, 2016

Greenville, SC

Peace Center

Feb. 2, 2016

Nashville, TN

Tennessee Performing Arts Center - Andrew Jackson Hall

Feb. 5, 2016

Reading, PA

Santander Performing Arts Center

Feb. 19, 2016

Montreal, QC

Maison Symphonique

Feb. 20, 2016

St. Catharines, ON

Meridian Centre

Feb. 21, 2016

London, ON

Budweiser Gardens

Feb. 24, 2016

Kitchener, ON

Centre in the Square

Feb. 25, 2016

Hamilton, ON

Hamilton Place

Feb. 26, 2016

Toronto, ON

Roy Thomson Hall

Feb. 27, 2016

Kingston, ON

Rogers K-Rock Centre

Feb. 28, 2016

Ottawa, ON

National Arts Centre

March 11, 2016

Cleveland, OH

State Theatre

March 12, 2016

Detroit, MI

Fox Theatre

March 12, 2016

Milwaukee, WI

Riverside Theater

March 24, 2016

Grand Prairie, TX

Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie

March 26, 2016

Austin, TX

Long Center

March 28, 2016

Tucson, AZ

Centennial Hall

March 30, 2016

San Jose, CA

San Jose Civic Auditorium

March 31, 2016

San Diego, CA

San Diego Civic Theatre

April 4, 2016

Mesa, AZ

Mesa Arts Center

April 9, 2016

Vancouver, BC

The Centre

April 10, 2016

Kelowna, BC

Prospera Place

April 12, 2016

Calgary, AB

Jack Singer Concert Hall

April 13, 2016

Lethbridge, AB

ENMAX Centre

April 14, 2016

Edmonton, AB

Winspear Centre

April 15, 2016

Regina, SK

Conexus Arts Theatre

April 16, 2016

Winnipeg, MB

Burton Cummings Theatre

April 17, 2016

Thunder Bay, ON

Thunder Bay Community Auditorium

The lavish production will include an impressive live symphony orchestra and international special solo instruments. Fans of all backgrounds and ages will experience the franchise’s groundbreaking and wildly popular musical achievements as footage of the most-iconic moments from Star Trek features and episodes is simultaneously beamed in high definition to a 40-foot-wide big screen. The concert will feature some of the greatest music written for the franchise, including music from The Original Series, The Motion Picture, The Wrath of Khan, The Voyage Home, Insurrection, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and much more.Visit www.StarTrekVoyageLive.com for additional details. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for further news about Star Trek: The Ultimate Voyage.