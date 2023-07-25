Published May 7, 2015
Ultimate Voyage Concert Tour Adds 30 Dates
Ultimate Voyage Concert Tour Adds 30 Dates
StarTrek.com recently reported that Star Trek: The Ultimate Voyage, a special musical event designed to bring five decades of Star Trek to concert halls nationwide, will beam down to more than 100 North American cities next year. Now, we can reveal that CineConcerts, CBS Consumer Products and Paramount Pictures have locked in 30 dates, among them:
Nov. 1, 2015
(Exclusive pre-tour engagement)
London, UK
Royal Albert Hall
Jan. 17, 2016
West Palm Beach, FL
Kravis Center for The Performing Arts
Jan. 30, 2016
Atlanta, GA
Fox Theatre
Jan. 17, 2016
West Palm Beach, FL
Kravis Center for The Performing Arts
Jan. 31, 2016
Greenville, SC
Peace Center
Feb. 2, 2016
Nashville, TN
Tennessee Performing Arts Center - Andrew Jackson Hall
Feb. 5, 2016
Reading, PA
Santander Performing Arts Center
Feb. 19, 2016
Montreal, QC
Maison Symphonique
Feb. 20, 2016
St. Catharines, ON
Meridian Centre
Feb. 21, 2016
London, ON
Budweiser Gardens
Feb. 24, 2016
Kitchener, ON
Centre in the Square
Feb. 25, 2016
Hamilton, ON
Hamilton Place
Feb. 26, 2016
Toronto, ON
Roy Thomson Hall
Feb. 27, 2016
Kingston, ON
Rogers K-Rock Centre
Feb. 28, 2016
Ottawa, ON
National Arts Centre
March 11, 2016
Cleveland, OH
State Theatre
March 12, 2016
Detroit, MI
Fox Theatre
March 12, 2016
Milwaukee, WI
Riverside Theater
March 24, 2016
Grand Prairie, TX
Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie
March 26, 2016
Austin, TX
Long Center
March 28, 2016
Tucson, AZ
Centennial Hall
March 30, 2016
San Jose, CA
San Jose Civic Auditorium
March 31, 2016
San Diego, CA
San Diego Civic Theatre
April 4, 2016
Mesa, AZ
Mesa Arts Center
April 9, 2016
Vancouver, BC
The Centre
April 10, 2016
Kelowna, BC
Prospera Place
April 12, 2016
Calgary, AB
Jack Singer Concert Hall
April 13, 2016
Lethbridge, AB
ENMAX Centre
April 14, 2016
Edmonton, AB
Winspear Centre
April 15, 2016
Regina, SK
Conexus Arts Theatre
April 16, 2016
Winnipeg, MB
Burton Cummings Theatre
April 17, 2016
Thunder Bay, ON
Thunder Bay Community Auditorium
The lavish production will include an impressive live symphony orchestra and international special solo instruments. Fans of all backgrounds and ages will experience the franchise’s groundbreaking and wildly popular musical achievements as footage of the most-iconic moments from Star Trek features and episodes is simultaneously beamed in high definition to a 40-foot-wide big screen. The concert will feature some of the greatest music written for the franchise, including music from The Original Series, The Motion Picture, The Wrath of Khan, The Voyage Home, Insurrection, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and much more.Visit www.StarTrekVoyageLive.com for additional details. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for further news about Star Trek: The Ultimate Voyage.