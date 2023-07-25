Published Jun 9, 2016
Ultimate TOS Blu-ray Collection Coming This Fall
Ultimate TOS Blu-ray Collection Coming This Fall
Save the date: September 6, 2016. That's when CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Media Distribution will team up to present Star Trek 50th Anniversary TV and Movie Collection, a limited-edition gift set that will put the entire Star Trek: The Original Series universe right at your fingertips. The box set will boast 30 Blu-ray discs filled with every TOS feature and show, including the newly remastered The Animated Series on Blu-ray for the first time ever, as well as the just-released Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan Director's Cut, and a brand-new, multi-part documentary chronicling the TOS crew's cinematic voyages, plus 20 hours of previously released bonus material. Also included in the package will be six Juan Ortiz mini-posters, one for each TOS movie, and an exclusive Starfleet pin.
- Star Trek: The Original Series Blu-ray
- Star Trek: The Animated Series Blu-ray
- Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country Blu-ray
- Star Trek: The Journey to the Silver Screen—New 50th Anniversary Multi-Part Documentary
- The New Frontier: Resurrecting Star Trek
- Maiden Voyage: Making Star Trek: The Motion Picture
- The Genesis Effect: Engineering The Wrath of Khan
- The Dream is Alive: The Continuing Mission
- End of an Era: Charting the Undiscovered Country
- Collectible 50th Anniversary Starfleet Insignia Pin
- Collectible Mini-Posters for Movies 1-6
- Plus, over 20 hours of bonus content
Star Trek 50th Anniversary TV and Movie Collection will be released just two days before the actual 50th anniversary of the debut of Star Trek: The Original Series. The collection is available for pre-order on amazon.com and is priced at $208.99.