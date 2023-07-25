Ultimate TOS Blu-ray Collection Coming This Fall

Save the date: September 6, 2016. That's when CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Media Distribution will team up to present Star Trek 50th Anniversary TV and Movie Collection, a limited-edition gift set that will put the entire Star Trek: The Original Series universe right at your fingertips. The box set will boast 30 Blu-ray discs filled with every TOS feature and show, including the newly remastered The Animated Series on Blu-ray for the first time ever, as well as the just-released Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan Director's Cut, and a brand-new, multi-part documentary chronicling the TOS crew's cinematic voyages, plus 20 hours of previously released bonus material. Also included in the package will be six Juan Ortiz mini-posters, one for each TOS movie, and an exclusive Starfleet pin.