Uhura Robes Now Available

If you’ve ever wondered how Uhura relaxes, well, now’s your chance. Robe Factory is back with their latest cool loungewear product, and it’s a stylish, red Uhura Robe, with gold thread embroidery on the cuffs and front. The Uhura robe is one-size-fits-all and is made of 100% polyester super-soft corral fleece fabric. It’s available now in the StarTrek.com store and at ThinkGeek.com.

Robe Factory will be introducing an array of new Star Trek products in the near future. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for details.