Published May 30, 2016
UFP vs. Klingons vs. Romulans in Ascendancy
Star Trek: Ascendancy is an epic strategy board game of exploration, expansion and conflict pitting the United Federation of Planets, the Klingon Empire, and the Romulan Star Empire against each other. Each player controls one of these great civilizations, striking out from their home world to expand their influence and knowledge. The player who ends the game with the greatest society claims victory.
