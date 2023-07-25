Published Jun 12, 2017
U.S.S. Enterprise Refit (Repaint)
U.S.S. Enterprise Refit (Repaint)
Following the five-year space exploration mission led by Captain James T. Kirk, the U.S.S. Enterprise was due for an upgrade -- and here it is. This July, WizKids/NECA will release Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 31, and StarTrek.com has the exclusive First Look at the ships in the upcoming expansion packs, starting with the U.S.S. Enterprise Refit (Repaint).
The refitted Enterprise went on to see many adventures, including the defeat of Kirk’s old nemesis, Khan, in a battle at the Mutara Nebula. The ship met its ultimate demise in 2286, when Admiral Kirl initiated a self-destruct command as a last resort to overcome a Klingon attack.
Inside the U.S.S. Enterprise Refit (Repaint) Expansion Pack, you will find an old friend who has been promoted to Captain. Mr. Spock is a solid captain with a 6 captain skill, but Spock truly shines due to his action economy. Each round, your ship may perform a Target Lock or Scan Action as a free Action.
Another friendly face awaits you in engineering, Montgomery Scott. This version of Scotty gives you options. You can disable this card to prevent 1 Auxiliary Power Token from being placed on your ship OR you may discard this card to immediately repair up to 2 damage to your ship’s hull as an Action. Just like an old friend, Scotty is there to get you out of a rough spot when you need it the most.
The final highlight of this expansion pack is a card that helps prevent the loss of your actions after you bump. With Crew upgrade Ilia, for only 4 SP, you will never have to fear losing your actions again if you overlap another ship’s base. Although you might think that a good pilot wouldn’t need this card, it never hurts to have a safety net.
Even if you already own the U.S.S. Enterprise Refit, you will want to purchase the new repaint both for the dynamic new paint job as well as the ability to reconnect with these old familiar friends and upgrades contained within. Make sure to contact your local game store to reserve your copy now.
Visit WizKids/NECA at WizKids.com/Attack Wing for additional information about Star Trek: Attack Wing. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for more First Looks and previews coming soon.