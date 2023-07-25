Following the five-year space exploration mission led by Captain James T. Kirk, the U.S.S. Enterprise was due for an upgrade -- and here it is. This July, WizKids/NECA will release Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 31, and StarTrek.com has the exclusive First Look at the ships in the upcoming expansion packs, starting with the U.S.S. Enterprise Refit (Repaint).

The refitted Enterprise went on to see many adventures, including the defeat of Kirk’s old nemesis, Khan, in a battle at the Mutara Nebula. The ship met its ultimate demise in 2286, when Admiral Kirl initiated a self-destruct command as a last resort to overcome a Klingon attack.