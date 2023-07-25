U.S.S. Enterprise-D Shower Curtain Out Now

If you've ever wanted to study the fine details of the U.S.S. Enterprise-D while showering -- yes, while showering -- now's your chance. ThinkGeek has just unveiled a Star Trek: The Next GenerationBlueprint Shower Curtain, a polyester shower curtain with a blue and white schematic view -- top and front -- of the Enterprise-D.

The curtain measures 71" by 71" and comes with 12 shower curtain hooks. It costs $24.99; go to www.thinkgeek.com to purchase it.