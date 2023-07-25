U.S.S. Enterprise Boingler Out Now

If you've ever wanted to send the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 deep into a black hole... from the safe confines of your own desk, well, your chance is now. The good folks at The Coop released a NCC-1701 Enterprise Boingler. It's a mini-replica of the Enterprise, featuring hand-painted details, a plastic ship and base (the peel-n-stick permanent adhesive base will affix to almost any surface), and a steel spring on which the Boingler can boingle.