    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Feb 3, 2016

    U.S.S. Enterprise Boingler Out Now

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    If you've ever wanted to send the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 deep into a black hole... from the safe confines of your own desk, well, your chance is now. The good folks at The Coop released a NCC-1701 Enterprise Boingler. It's a mini-replica of the Enterprise, featuring hand-painted details, a plastic ship and base (the peel-n-stick permanent adhesive base will affix to almost any surface), and a steel spring on which the Boingler can boingle.

    The Coop

