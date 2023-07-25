Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Discovery

    Published Sep 23, 2017

    WATCH: U.S.S. Discovery Soars Over NYC

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    It was far from a UFO that appeared over the Hudson River tonight in New York City. The U.S.S. Discovery made a special appearance in advance of the Star Trek: Discovery premiere, flying across the river and continuing north up the Hudson, before turning around right before the George Washington Bridge. The U.S.S. Discovery made a second appearance, flying along the New York City skyline before returning to spacedock.

    Spoiler...It really wasn't the U.S.S. Discovery. The "ship" was actually a two-ton exoskeleton with LED lighting, produced by Remarkable Media, and carried by a Black Hawk helicopter.

    Star Trek: Discovery will debut September 24 on CBS All Access in the U.S. and Space Channel in Canada. The series will premiere on Netflix in the rest of the world on September 25.

