WATCH: U.S.S. Discovery Soars Over NYC

It was far from a UFO that appeared over the Hudson River tonight in New York City. The U.S.S. Discovery made a special appearance in advance of the Star Trek: Discovery premiere, flying across the river and continuing north up the Hudson, before turning around right before the George Washington Bridge. The U.S.S. Discovery made a second appearance, flying along the New York City skyline before returning to spacedock.

Spoiler...It really wasn't the U.S.S. Discovery. The "ship" was actually a two-ton exoskeleton with LED lighting, produced by Remarkable Media, and carried by a Black Hawk helicopter.