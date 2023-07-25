Two Teams Join Forces to Make the Tricorder a Reality

According to Algonquin's Professor John Omura, "It fits the natural model of applied research projects: seeking external partners to collaborate with, we form an R&D team working in collaboration with a client, in this case the Genie." Omura's a strong believer in combining professional experience with student innovation, as he's seen it make for very efficient collaboration. Plus, the XPRIZE competition itself is wildly exciting. "We do it for the students; it's a phenomenal opportunity to participate in a prestigious and exciting global competition, making a groundbreaking advance in healthcare."

Distilled down to its core, their mission is all about optimizing health through democratization — getting people to take control of their own health. "There's a tremendous need in this country, and indeed the world, for people to have a device that will assist them in reaching an accurate diagnosis," Dr. Mason says. This led to the question they asked at the outset, which Jaye sums up as, "How can we take the best possible experience that people have with good doctors and turn that into something they can do on themselves?"

But that's just the first part. As more patients and doctors everywhere use more units, the Genie system gathers data, collating, cross-referencing and learning. Learning things like, for instance, which tests are best for assessing certain conditions, and which ones don't provide accurate or cost-efficient information; did you know unnecessary tests and procedures account for a staggering $700 billion a year by some estimates? This technology will be poised to become a powerful agent in preventing costly testing, instead providing a kind of best-practice medicine that will not only recommend the most accurate test, but the most effective treatment for a given diagnosis. Dr. Mason envisions a world that makes the most of a doctor's time, rewarding the quality of care given, not just quantity. The Genie will be able "to broaden the ability of clinicians and lay people to make diagnoses and understand their health."

Of course, this may change the future as we know it, given the fact that in the 24th century, medical Tricorders weren’t exactly standard issue for the crew. Just think: the emergence of Barclay's Protomorphosis Syndrome on the Enterprise-D could've been avoided entirely if that hypochondriac lieutenant had been able to diagnose the fact that he was totally off his amateur medical rocker!

Jon Sung is a contributing writer for XPRIZE and copywriting gun-for-hire to startups and ventures all over the San Francisco Bay area. When not wrangling words for business or pleasure, he serves as the first officer of the USS Loma Prieta, the hardest-partying Star Trek fan club in San Francisco.

XPRIZE is an innovation engine. We design and operate prize competitions to address global crises and market failures, and incentivize teams around the world to solve them. Currently, we are operating numerous prizes including the $30M Google Lunar XPRIZE, challenging privately funded teams to successfully land a robot on the Moon’s surface, and the $10M Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, challenging teams around the world to create a portable, wireless, Star Trek-inspired medical device that allows you to monitor your health and medical conditions anywhere, anytime. The result? Radical innovation that will help us all live long and prosper.

