Two Takei-hosted Trek Cruises Setting Sail in 2018

Star Trek: The Cruise will sail, not once, but twice in 2018, and both adventures will be led by George Takei, Star Trek's original Sulu and a longtime fan favorite. More than 4,000 fans have already pre-registered for cabins aboard the 2018 cruises, and both are expected to sell out faster than the upcoming inaugural 2017 Star Trek: The Cruise, which was completely booked less than two months after the initial announcement about it. The Cruise will deliver an unparalleled and fully immersive experience for Trek fans via innovative programming that brings guests together with stars in an extraordinary journey.

"I am so excited and honored that so many of you are so eager to vacation with me and my Star Trek colleagues,” Takei said in a statement. He will be joined by additional cast members from the film and television franchise, who will be announced in the coming weeks.

Voyage 1 will trek through the Caribbean aboard the Norwegian Pearl from January 5-11, 2018 and will be followed by Voyage 2 from January 11-16, 2018. The luxury ship will be redesigned to feature sites inspired by the Star Trek shows and films, including “Sandrine’s II,” the sister Restaurant of Chez Sandrine from Voyager, as well “13 Forward,” the Officer’s Bar influenced by The Next Generation's Ten Forward and best described by Captain Picard as the “Hub of the ship’s social activity,” and the exclusive bar to get your Trek cocktails known as “The Captain’s Club.”

Highlights of the cruises will include Actor Clinics and Q&A Seminars, interactive game shows and casino tournaments, along with nightly themed parties, among them “Starfleet’s Intergalactic Gala” and “The Festival Of The Moon Party.” Harvest Caye, a private island, will be refitted as a pleasure planet with Trek-themed events planned shoreside. The cruise will also hold multiple events onboard with key Trek cast and crew members, as well as experts in space, science and technology.

Visit www.StarTrekTheCruise.com or follow hashtag #StarTrekTheCruise for more information in the coming months.