TV Guide Magazine Names Star Trek Favorite Classic TV Show

TV Guide Magazine just announced the winners of its Fan Favorites Awards contest, and the original Star Trek was named Favorite Classic TV show. The magazine launched the contest in March, and 500,000-plus readers voted. Other big winners included Scandal (Favorite Drama, Favorite Actress: Kerry Washington), Arrow (Favorite New Show), Hawaii Five-O (Favorite Bromance) and the Trek-loving The Big Bang Theory (Favorite Comedy, Favorite Ensemble and Favorite Actor: Jim Parsons). For additional details, TV Guide Magazine’s Fan Favorites Awards double issue is on sale now.