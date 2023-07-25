Published Sep 20, 2013
TRIVIE Star Trek Trivia Games Available Now On Android
TRIVIE, the popular iOS trivia game for Star Trek fans, is now available on Android. The game features the largest trivia library on Google Play and iTunes, and it lets fans select from two official Star Trek games, Star Trek: Captains and Star Trek: Complete.
Star Trek: Captains and Star Trek: Complete are both free premium games. Star Trek: Captains boasts hundreds of exciting trivia questions spanning generations of Starfleet captains, while Star Trek: Complete immerses fans in exciting trivia – 2,000 questions worth -- about the legendary series and films.
