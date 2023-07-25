Trio of Trek-Themed Maxi Dresses Available Now from ThinkGeek

Ladies, if you're after some Star Trek couture that's the perfect combination of comfortable, feminine and geek chic, then look no further than the three new Star Trek

Maxi Dresses unveiled by Mighty Fine and available now exclusively through ThinkGeek.com. First up is a black, blended jersey (50/50 cotton/polyester) maxi dress that offers tank-top styling and has a slit on the right side and the Enterprise printed across the front. The back is plain black. It's available now in sizes S to 3X and costs $39.99.Next is a Delta Shield Maxi Dress. The navy blue dress features cap sleeves, a waist seam, and below that a 5 1/4" tall gold foil stripe with the command insignia repeated; the foil design wraps 360 degrees around the dress. Made of 94% cotton and 6% spandex, it also boasts a flattering narrow waist and flare silhouette with pockets. It's in stock now in sizes S to 3X and costs $49.99.And, finally, there's the Picard's Painting Maxi Dress. It's a black dress emblazoned with the "A Captain's Painting" art -- originally created by Rick Sternbach and Andrew Probert -- that graced Picard's ready room throughout the run of Star Trek: The Next Generation. Made of 94% cotton and 6% Spandex, highlights include a starfield across the top, cap sleeves, pockets, a waist seam, and below that the reproduction of "A Captain's Painting" across the skirt; the print is on the front only. Available now in sizes S to 3X, it costs $39.99.

Go to www.thinkgeek.com to purchase.