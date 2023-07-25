Trimbles Set to Appear at Original Series Set Tour

Longtime Star Trek fans recognize Bjo and John Trimble as pioneers is sci-fi fandom, and as the driving forces behind the letter campaign that saved Star Trek: The Original Series from cancellation in 1968, paving the way for all that's come since then. Bjo is the author of Star Trek Concordance, an encyclopedia, and On the Good Ship Enterprise, a humorous look at her involvement with Star Trek. During their time at The Original Series Set Tour, they will share stories as their visits years ago to the TOS sets, recount what it took to film on them and more.

