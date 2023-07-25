Trimbles' Close Encounters with Nimoy

Then one of the documentary folk decided it would be dramatic to show the fans arriving at the stage where we’d become actors on the Enterprise. Never mind that most of the stages had been renumbered; all he wanted was a door for us to walk up to and open. Problem was, there were not many stages open at that time. Hey, the stage door of the new movie set was open, right? No. The door was unlocked, but it was guarded by a firm security person who had no intention of letting us enter the stage, even if for a few steps. We could not have seen anything from the doorway; there are always curtains or other baffles just to keep random light from hitting the set.

By this time, most of us just wanted to go home, but the documentary makers were now determined on this scene. Never one to be deterred, David went to the door and invoked a name that allowed him onto the stage. He was gone only a minute when someone from the set returned with him to OK letting us use the doorway. They filmed the scene several times while John and the documentary crew stood in the driveway between stages, and the security man rolled his eyes… a lot.

On the final cut, David and Bjo were inside the half-darkened stage, turning quietly to leave, when someone appeared to tell us that the documentary fans could come in to see the movie set after all. Bjo went to the door to call John and the others. Several delighted fans tiptoed onto the stage; an unnecessary precaution since the warning red light was not on.

We were still in the dark when Leonard Nimoy walked in behind us. He greeted David as an old friend, and David waved us Trimbles over and said “You remember John and Bjo Trimble?” Nimoy gave us that big smile and said, “Of course!” and shook our hands, then escorted us to the set as if we were all his personal guests. We’re old enough to withstand being dazzled by a celebrity, but we were certainly fan-boys at that moment! Not even being greeted by J.J. Abrams a few minutes later topped that!

