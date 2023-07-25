Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Apr 3, 2013

    Tribbles To Cause Troubles For Minimates Kirk And Enterprise

    Tribbles To Cause Troubles For Minimates Kirk And Enterprise

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    We’d kind of like to see the Diamond Select Toys offices right about now. We’re pretty sure they’re being overrun by Tribbles even as you read this. Why? Well, let’s explain. Tipping their cap to the beloved episode “The Trouble with Tribbles,” Diamond Select Toys will, in May, unveil a new Star Trek Minimates exclusive via Action Figure Express. It’s a Minimates-compatible U.S.S. Enterprise that comes with an exclusive Kirk figure (in green tunic, naturally), plus a whole bunch of Tribbles to cause him trouble. The bridge boasts a removable command chair, while the engineering section opens up to reveal a Jefferies Tube. Also included is a display stand.

    The AFX Exclusive Starship Enterprise “Trouble with Tribbles” Minimates Set by Diamond Select Toys will cost $29.99 and, as noted, will be available in May. Click HERE to pre-order.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top